The Norfolk Naval Shipyard Technology and Innovation Lab performs a demonstration of the Deep Trekker DTG3 underwater ROV.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 06:40
|Photo ID:
|6775185
|VIRIN:
|210714-N-SY521-793
|Resolution:
|2520x1800
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NNSY Uses Innovative Underwater ROV Technology for Inspections [Image 4 of 4], by Aldo Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NNSY Uses Innovative Underwater ROV Technology for Inspections
