The visual controller for the Deep Trekker DTG3 underwater ROV shows a jellyfish it comes across during a demonstration of the technology at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

Date Taken: 07.14.2021
Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
NNSY Uses Innovative Underwater ROV Technology for Inspections, by Aldo Anderson