The visual controller for the Deep Trekker DTG3 underwater ROV shows a jellyfish it comes across during a demonstration of the technology at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 06:40
|Photo ID:
|6775184
|VIRIN:
|210714-N-SY521-730
|Resolution:
|2520x1800
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NNSY Uses Innovative Underwater ROV Technology for Inspections [Image 4 of 4], by Aldo Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NNSY Uses Innovative Underwater ROV Technology for Inspections
