Faces of the Deep: ETVC Wendy Schuette

SANTA RITA, Guam (April 13 2021) Chief Electronics Technician (Navigation) Wendy Schuette, assigned to the Blue Crew aboard the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726), from Raymond, Nebraska, poses for a photo in control. Ohio is conducting surveillance, training, and other critical missions in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

