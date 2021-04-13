Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of the Deep: ETVC Wendy Schuette

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    SANTA RITA, Guam (April 13 2021) Chief Electronics Technician (Navigation) Wendy Schuette, assigned to the Blue Crew aboard the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726), from Raymond, Nebraska, poses for a photo in control. Ohio is conducting surveillance, training, and other critical missions in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

    TAGS

    USS Ohio
    Portrait
    CSS-15
    Faces of the Deep

