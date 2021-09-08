210809-N-WS494-1022 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 9, 2021) – Lt. Waguens Camille, flight deck officer, observes an EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft, attached to the “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Warfare Squadron (VAQ) 141, as it prepares to launch from the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 9. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2021 Date Posted: 08.09.2021 22:28 Photo ID: 6774892 VIRIN: 210809-N-WS494-1022 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 964.35 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.