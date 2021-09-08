Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 17 of 18]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

    ARABIAN SEA

    08.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Quinton Lee 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210809-N-WS494-1020 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 9, 2021) – Lt. Waguens Camille, flight deck officer, observes an EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft, attached to the “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Warfare Squadron (VAQ) 141, as it prepares to launch from the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 9. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.09.2021 22:28
    Photo ID: 6774891
    VIRIN: 210809-N-WS494-1020
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 960.38 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hangar Bay Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hangar Bay Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hangar Bay Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hangar Bay Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hangar Bay Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hangar Bay Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Flight Deck
    "USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    5th Fleet"
    Carrier Strike Group 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT