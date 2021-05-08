Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    32d AAMDC Leaders Hold Quarterly Theater Review [Image 1 of 2]

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    FORT BLISS, Texas – Key leaders from across 32d Air and Missile Defense Command convened at the Mission Training Center on Fort Bliss to perform a Quarterly Theater Review, August 3-5, 2021. (U.S Army photos by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, 32d AAMDC Public Affairs Office)

