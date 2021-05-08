Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th OMRS Assumption of Command Ceremony

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Lt. Col. Hatie McAviney, right, 4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron incoming commander, receives the guidon from Col. Dolphis Hall, 4th Medical Group commander during the 4th OMRS assumption of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 6, 2021. The ceremony is a military tradition that represents the formal transfer of a unit’s authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

    Date Posted: 08.09.2021 16:29
    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base

    4th Fighter Wing

    Assumption of Command

    4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

