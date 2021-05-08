Lt. Col. Hatie McAviney, right, 4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron incoming commander, receives the guidon from Col. Dolphis Hall, 4th Medical Group commander during the 4th OMRS assumption of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 6, 2021. The ceremony is a military tradition that represents the formal transfer of a unit’s authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

