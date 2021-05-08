Service members from all service branches participate in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, August 5, 2021. The wreath was laid by President of the Republic of Palau Surangel S. Whipps Jr. . (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2021 Date Posted: 08.09.2021 10:21 Photo ID: 6773175 VIRIN: 210805-A-IW468-680 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.66 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President of the Republic of Palau Surangel S. Whipps Jr. Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 33 of 33], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.