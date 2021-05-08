President of the Republic of Palau Surangel S. Whipps Jr. and Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, commanding general, Joint Forces Headquarters – National Capital Region / Military District of Washington render honors during an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, August 5, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2021 10:20
|Photo ID:
|6773173
|VIRIN:
|210805-A-IW468-667
|Resolution:
|5151x3429
|Size:
|11.96 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President of the Republic of Palau Surangel S. Whipps Jr. Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 33 of 33], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
