Marne Air Soldiers conduct a convoy live fire exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

The Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a test fire before starting a lane during a convoy live fire exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, August 3. The battalion conducted the exercise to train their mission essential tasks which allows them to maintain unit readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew McNeil/3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

Date Taken: 08.03.2021 Date Posted: 08.09.2021 Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US