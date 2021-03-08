Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Air Soldiers conduct a convoy live fire exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia. [Image 6 of 10]

    Marne Air Soldiers conduct a convoy live fire exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    The Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a test fire before starting a lane during a convoy live fire exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, August 3. The battalion conducted the exercise to train their mission essential tasks which allows them to maintain unit readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew McNeil/3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.09.2021 10:14
    Photo ID: 6773162
    VIRIN: 210803-A-OL598-1116
    Resolution: 6505x4337
    Size: 10.62 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Air Soldiers conduct a convoy live fire exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia. [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

