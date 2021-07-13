Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An Eye from the Hernando DeSoto Bridge

    An Eye from the Hernando DeSoto Bridge

    MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Thomas Clementson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis District

    A commercial motor vessel pushes its load south on the Mississippi River after passing under the Hernando DeSoto bridge near Memphis, Tn. According to a University of Iowa study, the Mississippi River barge system ships about 500 million tons of goods each year.

    An Eye from the Hernando DeSoto Bridge
    An Eye from the Hernando DeSoto Bridge

    Corps of Engineers
    Barge
    Mississippi River
    Memphis District
    DeSoto Bridge

