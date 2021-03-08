Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America conducts small arms gunshoot [Image 5 of 6]

    USS America conducts small arms gunshoot

    BISMARCK SEA

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jomark Almazan 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    Bismarck Sea (Aug. 3, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct a small arms gun shoot on the ship’s starboard aircraft elevator. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 22:31
    Location: BISMARCK SEA
    M9
    US Navy
    Gunshoot
    USS America

