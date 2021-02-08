U.S. Air Force public affairs specialists from the 110th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, and the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, gather around for studio camera technique training during Northern Strike 21-2 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan., Aug. 2, 2021. Northern Strike is one of the Department of Defense’s largest reserve component readiness exercises, which occurs for two weeks in the beginning of August at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw)

