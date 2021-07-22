210722-N-AA999-001 KEYPORT, Wash. (July 22, 2021) - Graphic illustration of the Orca, an extra-large class Unmanned Undersea Vehicle, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport was assigned as the In-Service Engineering Agent. (U.S. Navy Graphic/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 17:18
|Photo ID:
|6766291
|VIRIN:
|210722-N-AA999-001
|Resolution:
|4602x1500
|Size:
|481.41 KB
|Location:
|KEYPORT, WA, US
|Hometown:
|CARDEROCK, MD, US
|Hometown:
|KEYPORT, WA, US
|Hometown:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NUWC Keyport identified as engineering agent for Unmanned Undersea Vehicles, by Lonnie Collier, identified by DVIDS
NUWC Keyport identified as Engineering Agent for Unmanned Undersea Vehicles
