    NUWC Keyport identified as engineering agent for Unmanned Undersea Vehicles

    KEYPORT, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Lonnie Collier 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    210722-N-AA999-001 KEYPORT, Wash. (July 22, 2021) - Graphic illustration of the Orca, an extra-large class Unmanned Undersea Vehicle, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport was assigned as the In-Service Engineering Agent. (U.S. Navy Graphic/Released)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NUWC Keyport identified as Engineering Agent for Unmanned Undersea Vehicles

    Navy
    #NAVSEA
    NUWC Keyport
    warfare centers
    #KeyportNUWC

