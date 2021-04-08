294th Quartermaster Company rigs Humvee

The 294th Quartermaster Company, 36th Sustainment Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, and fellow soldiers assists Peoria Air National Guard, C-130 Hercules aircraft in loading a 16 foot Humvee, type 5 platform using two G-11 cargo parachutes. The 294th Quartermaster Company, are partisapating in Northern Strike exercise’ 21, held in Northern Michigan. The Humvee was loaded at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan August 4, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Terry L. Atwell)

