    294th Quartermaster Company rigs Humvee

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Terry Atwell 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Texas Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Arnulfo Solares left, a rigger inspector with the 294th Quartermaster Company, 36th Sustainment Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, and fellow soldiers prepare to load 16 foot Humvee, type 5 platform using two G-11 cargo parachutes. The 294th Quartermaster Company, are partisapating in Northern Strike exercise’ 21, held in Northern Michigan. The Humvee was loaded at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan August 4, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Terry L. Atwell)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 16:25
    Photo ID: 6766177
    VIRIN: 210804-Z-MI929-0008
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 294th Quartermaster Company rigs Humvee, by Terry Atwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Humvee
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    C-130
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Selfridge
    127th Wing

