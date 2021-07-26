HH-60G Landing

U.S. Air Force technical training students from the 37th Training Group spectate as a HH-60G Pave Hawk lands to be retired on July 26, 2021, at JBSA-Lackland, Texas. The aircraft is being delivered to the 344th Training Squadron and will be used by tech school students for future training. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Robert H. Dabbs)

