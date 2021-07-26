Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HH-60G Landing [Image 4 of 8]

    HH-60G Landing

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Robert Dabbs 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force technical training students from the 37th Training Group spectate as a HH-60G Pave Hawk lands to be retired on July 26, 2021, at JBSA-Lackland, Texas. The aircraft is being delivered to the 344th Training Squadron and will be used by tech school students for future training. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Robert H. Dabbs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 14:49
    Photo ID: 6765964
    VIRIN: 210726-F-VT339-2005
    Resolution: 5388x3592
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HH-60G Landing [Image 8 of 8], by 2nd Lt. Robert Dabbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HH-60G Landing
    HH-60G Landing
    HH-60G Landing
    HH-60G Landing
    HH-60G Landing
    HH-60G Landing
    HH-60G Landing
    HH-60G Landing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    AETC
    JBSA-Lackland
    334TRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT