Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC [Image 31 of 31]

    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership greeted Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visit (Italian National Police Force), Defense Attaché and observer to the Organization of American States for a Campus visit on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Aug. 3, 2021. The visit included an office call with IADC Leadership, an IADC brief, and the visit concluded with a tour of the campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 11:36
    Photo ID: 6765593
    VIRIN: 210803-F-VO743-2031
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC [Image 31 of 31], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC
    Italian Brig. Gen. Salvatore Russo visits IADC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    International
    Italy
    interoperability
    Partnerships
    OAS
    IADC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT