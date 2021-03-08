Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    50th Street Clean Up [Image 5 of 5]

    50th Street Clean Up

    NEWPORT NEWS, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), pose for a photograph after picking up trash along 50th Street outside of Newport News Shipyard, in Newport News, Virginia, Aug. 3, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman
    Thomas Willis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 10:23
    Photo ID: 6765463
    VIRIN: 210803-N-AV191-0153
    Resolution: 4169x2775
    Size: 865.52 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th Street Clean Up [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    50th Street Clean Up
    50th Street Clean Up
    50th Street Clen Up
    50th Street Clean Up
    50th Street Clean Up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT