50th Street Clean Up

U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), pick up trash along 50th Street outside of Newport News Shipyard, in Newport News, Virginia, Aug. 3, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Willis)

