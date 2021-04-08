Kentucky Guardsmen cross state lines for Operation Patriot Press

Trucks from the 2113th Transportation Company of the Kentucky National Guard receive loads as apart of Operation Patriot Press during their annual training from June 2-10. The unit safely transported the 625,000 pounds of explosive ordinance between Paducah Ky., the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant (MCAAP) in McAlester, Ok., and the Naval Support Activity (NSA) in Crane, In., during Operation Patriot Press

