Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony [Image 30 of 30]

    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership hosts a Convocation Ceremony for Class 61 students on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Aug. 3, 2021. The event is a college tradition symbolizing the coming together of students from the Western Hemisphere to a unified body as Class 61. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 09:27
    Photo ID: 6765343
    VIRIN: 210803-F-VO743-1030
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Class 61 Convocation Ceremony [Image 30 of 30], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony
    Class 61 Convocation Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    interoperability
    U.S. Army South
    OAS
    IADC
    IADB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT