Class 61 Convocation Ceremony

Inter-American Defense College Leadership hosts a Convocation Ceremony for Class 61 students on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Aug. 3, 2021. The event is a college tradition symbolizing the coming together of students from the Western Hemisphere to a unified body as Class 61. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 09:27
|Photo ID:
|6765343
|VIRIN:
|210803-F-VO743-1030
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
