Emergency Medicine Doctors ready to deploy

Mass Casualties come into a simulated forward medical facility during the BAMC Emergency Medicine Exercise 2021. The training for the doctors is enhanced by physicians with combat medicine experience volunteering to help coach them in best practices learned in the field. (U.S. Army photo by John T. Franklin, III)

