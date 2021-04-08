Gustaf Range

U.S. Army Cpl. Jackson Macias and Spc. Guillermo Mendoza, both calvary scouts with Bulldog Troop, 1st Squadron 91st Calvary Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade out of Grafenwohr, Germany carry the Carl-Gustaf recoiless rifle and high explosive rounds at a range near Vaziani Training Area during Agile Spirit 2021, August 4, 2021. Agile Spirit 2021 is a joint, multinational exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Occurring July 26 through August 6, 2021, the brigade-level exercise incorporates a simulated command post exercise, field training exercise and joint multinational battalion level combined arms live-fires. Agile Spirit enhances U.S., Georgian, allied and partner forces' lethality, interoperability and readiness in a realistic training environment. Approximately 2,500 military personnel from 15 allied and partner nations will participate in this theater security cooperation exercise. Agile Spirit occurs at three training locations in Georgia - Senaki Air Base, Vaziani and Orpholo Training Areas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Rydell Tomas)

