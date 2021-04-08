Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gustaf Range

    VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GEORGIA

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Rydell Tomas 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Squadron 91st Calvary Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade out of Grafenwohr, Germany fired the Carl-Gustaf recoiless rifle at a range near Vaziani Training Area during Agile Spirit 2021, August 4, 2021. Agile Spirit 2021 is a joint, multinational exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Occurring July 26 through August 6, 2021, the brigade-level exercise incorporates a  simulated command post exercise, field training exercise and joint multinational battalion level combined arms live-fires. Agile Spirit enhances U.S., Georgian, allied and partner forces' lethality, interoperability and readiness in a realistic training environment.
    (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Rydell Tomas)

    This work, Gustaf Range [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    us army
    StrongerTogether
    AgileSpirit
    USArmyEURAF

