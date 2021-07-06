Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Phoenix Brigade Chaplain conducts Battlefield Circulation [Image 2 of 2]

    Task Force Phoenix Brigade Chaplain conducts Battlefield Circulation

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sheldon 

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Chaplain (Maj.) David Adelusi, makes his way to the Soldiers of Foxtrot Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), at "Outpost Optimus Prime."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 03:32
    Photo ID: 6765091
    VIRIN: 210607-Z-VC646-0199
    Resolution: 4480x6080
    Size: 13.24 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Phoenix Brigade Chaplain conducts Battlefield Circulation [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Ryan Sheldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Phoenix Brigade Chaplain conducts Battlefield Circulation
    Task Force Phoenix Brigade Chaplain conducts Battlefield Circulation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combined Joint Task Force
    Task Force Phoenix
    CJTF
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    40th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT