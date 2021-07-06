Chaplain (Maj.) David Adelusi, makes his way to the Soldiers of Foxtrot Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), at "Outpost Optimus Prime."
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 03:32
|Photo ID:
|6765091
|VIRIN:
|210607-Z-VC646-0199
|Resolution:
|4480x6080
|Size:
|13.24 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force Phoenix Brigade Chaplain conducts Battlefield Circulation [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Ryan Sheldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT