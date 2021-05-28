Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Phoenix, Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment mechanics conducts UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter maintenance

    Task Force Phoenix, Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment mechanics conducts UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter maintenance

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sheldon 

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Keith Jeffers, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter mechanic with Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), uses a wrench to loosen a bolt at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 03:32
    Photo ID: 6765077
    VIRIN: 210528-Z-VC646-0153
    Resolution: 6456x4276
    Size: 10.11 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Phoenix, Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment mechanics conducts UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Ryan Sheldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combined Joint Task Force
    Task Force Phoenix
    CJTF
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    40th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB)

