From left, Spc. Issak Guerrero-Acosta, Pfc. Arnold Torres and Staff Sgt. Keith Jeffers, all UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter mechanics with Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), work together to lower an engine back into a Black Hawk at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 03:33
|Photo ID:
|6765073
|VIRIN:
|210528-Z-VC646-0097
|Resolution:
|6552x4228
|Size:
|10.16 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Task Force Phoenix, Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment mechanics conducts UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Ryan Sheldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT