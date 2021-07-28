Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Office Call

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (July 28, 2021) Isao Ono, Okinawa Defense Bureau director general, center, and Jun Miyazaki, Okinawa Defense Bureau deputy director general, pay on office call on Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan July 28, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Kazuse Shimabukuro)

