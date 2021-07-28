Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Guardsmen continue training on Camp Paumalu [Image 8 of 12]

    Texas Guardsmen continue training on Camp Paumalu

    TX, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Charissa Menken 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    The 136th Airlift Wing's Services group members support civil engeneers working on Camp Paumalu's for training on Camp Paumalu July 28th, 2021 in Haleiwa, Hawaii. Services members cook and prepare three meals a day for the Civil Engineers who are building eight new cabins for the Girl Scouts of Hawaii during their two weeks of training at the camp site. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Charissa Menken)

    This work, Texas Guardsmen continue training on Camp Paumalu [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Charissa Menken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

