210803-N-TA290-1006 HONOLULU (August 03, 2021) Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Pearl Harbor participates in the American Job Center Hiring Event in Honolulu. NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor's mission is to provide logistics solutions throughout the INDO-PACIFIC to generate and sustain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Mayberry/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 01:32 Photo ID: 6764992 VIRIN: 210803-N-TA290-1006 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.69 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Participates in Hiring Event [Image 8 of 8], by Daniel Mayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.