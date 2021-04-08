Chief Boatswain's Mate Chris Sherman, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka port operations tug master, assists the USS Connecticut into berthing. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 23:45
|Photo ID:
|6764924
|VIRIN:
|210804-N-NB144-0001
|Resolution:
|1477x1108
|Size:
|273.38 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CFAY tug assists sub into berthing, by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
