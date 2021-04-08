Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY tug assists sub into berthing

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Taylor Curry 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Chief Boatswain's Mate Chris Sherman, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka port operations tug master, assists the USS Connecticut into berthing. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 23:45
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY tug assists sub into berthing, by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

