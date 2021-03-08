Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Diego Goes Underway [Image 10 of 10]

    USS San Diego Goes Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Woods 

    USS SAN DIEGO (LPD 22)

    210803-N-FO865-2107


    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2021) – U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 59, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, approaches the well deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), Aug. 3. San Diego is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Woods)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 20:40
    Photo ID: 6764703
    VIRIN: 210803-N-FO865-2107
    Resolution: 4073x2715
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Diego Goes Underway [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Brandon Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USFF
    USS San Diego
    Large-Scale Exercise
    LSE21

