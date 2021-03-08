USS San Diego Goes Underway

210803-N-FO865-2107





PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2021) – U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 59, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, approaches the well deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), Aug. 3. San Diego is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Woods)

