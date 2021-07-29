SrA Kelly Threet Airman of the Week

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kelly Threet, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medical acquisitions technician from San Diego, California was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of August 9 - 13, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

