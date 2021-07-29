Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SrA Kelly Threet Airman of the Week [Image 1 of 8]

    SrA Kelly Threet Airman of the Week

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Naoto Anazawa 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kelly Threet, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medical acquisitions technician from San Diego, California was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of August 9 - 13, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

    This work, SrA Kelly Threet Airman of the Week [Image 8 of 8], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

