4ID Mobile Vaccine Site

Spc. Tyler Boyer, a Hayden, Colorado native and medical specialist assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, administers the COVID-19 vaccine at Fort Carson, Colorado Aug 3, 2021. The 4th Inf. Div. remains committed to keeping the Fort Carson community safe and healthy by offering mobile vaccinations centers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)

