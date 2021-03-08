Spc. Tyler Boyer, a Hayden, Colorado native and medical specialist assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, administers the COVID-19 vaccine at Fort Carson, Colorado Aug 3, 2021. The 4th Inf. Div. remains committed to keeping the Fort Carson community safe and healthy by offering mobile vaccinations centers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 19:28
|Photo ID:
|6764603
|VIRIN:
|210803-A-DG372-002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4ID Mobile Vaccine Site [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Andrew Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT