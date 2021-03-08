Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4ID Mobile Vaccine Site [Image 2 of 2]

    4ID Mobile Vaccine Site

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Tyler Boyer, a Hayden, Colorado native and medical specialist assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, administers the COVID-19 vaccine at Fort Carson, Colorado Aug 3, 2021. The 4th Inf. Div. remains committed to keeping the Fort Carson community safe and healthy by offering mobile vaccinations centers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4ID Mobile Vaccine Site [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Andrew Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID-19

