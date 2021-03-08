USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) General Quarters

210802-N-RC359-1023 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 2, 2021) – Damage Controlman 1st Class Shawn Vannatta, left, and Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Bettina Moises simulate decontamination procedures during chemical, biological, and radiological response training aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 2. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operation s to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U. S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman George Cardenas)

