210802-N-RC359-1030 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 2, 2021) – Sailors review decontamination procedures during chemical, biological, and radiological response training aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 2. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operation s to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U. S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman George Cardenas)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 17:57
|Photo ID:
|6764544
|VIRIN:
|210803-N-RC359-1030
|Resolution:
|2115x1844
|Size:
|770.86 KB
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) General Quarters [Image 11 of 11], by SN George Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
