USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) General Quarters Drill

210802-N-DW158-2093 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 2, 2021) – Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas Snider, right, checks for secondary wounds on a training dummy during trauma care training aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 2. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 Location: ARABIAN SEA