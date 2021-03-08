Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pentagon Press Secretary holds joint press briefing with Pentagon Force Projection Agency police chief [Image 25 of 33]

    Pentagon Press Secretary holds joint press briefing with Pentagon Force Projection Agency police chief

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds a joint press conference with Pentagon Force Projection Agency police chief Woodrow Kusse, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 3, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 16:14
    Photo ID: 6764399
    VIRIN: 210803-D-XI929-1025
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 996.25 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Press Secretary holds joint press briefing with Pentagon Force Projection Agency police chief [Image 33 of 33], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Police Chief
    PFPA
    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby
    Force Protection Agency

