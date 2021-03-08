Lifeliners Uncase Colors bringing all 101st Units Home to Fort Campbell

FORT CAMPBELL, Kentucky – Lt. Col. Robert Gray (center left), commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Enochs (center right), 101st Special Troops Battalion, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade (DSB), uncase the unit’s colors marking the end of their deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield during the 101st DSB, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), uncasing ceremony, here, August 3, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Davis, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs).

