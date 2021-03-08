Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lifeliners Uncase Colors bringing all 101st Units Home to Fort Campbell [Image 2 of 2]

    Lifeliners Uncase Colors bringing all 101st Units Home to Fort Campbell

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Davis 

    101st Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs

    FORT CAMPBELL, Kentucky – Lt. Col. Robert Gray (center left), commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Enochs (center right), 101st Special Troops Battalion, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade (DSB), uncase the unit’s colors marking the end of their deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield during the 101st DSB, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), uncasing ceremony, here, August 3, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Davis, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs).

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    VIRIN: 210803-A-WV398-003
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    101st Special Troops Battalion
    Operation Spartan Shield
    101st Division Sustainment Brigade (DSB)

