NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (August 3, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. A. T. Williamson, director, Manpower Plans and Policy Division, answers a question during the "Inclusion and Diversity as a Force Multiplier" panel at the Sea-Air-Space 2021 exposition. The Sea-Air-Space exposition is an annual event that brings together key military decision makers, the U.S. defense industrial base and private-sector U.S. companies for an innovative and educational maritime based event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Clay/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 12:30
|Photo ID:
|6763849
|VIRIN:
|210803-N-UX013-1052
|Resolution:
|7946x5297
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sea-Air-Space 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jonathan Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
