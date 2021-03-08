Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea-Air-Space 2021 [Image 3 of 4]

    Sea-Air-Space 2021

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Clay  

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (August 3, 2021) Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John Nowell Jr., answers a question during the "Inclusion and Diversity as a Force Multiplier" panel at the Sea-Air-Space 2021 exposition. The Sea-Air-Space exposition is an annual event that brings together key military decision makers, the U.S. defense industrial base and private-sector U.S. companies for an innovative and educational maritime based event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Clay/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US 
    TAGS

    diversity
    Defense Media Activity
    Navy
    inclusion
    Tri-Service Maritime Strategy
    SAS 2021

