Agile Spirit: Airman and Soldiers training together

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brayden Allen, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, closes the door of an U.S Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Vaziani Air Field, Georgia, August 1, 2021. The 37th Airlift Squadron, assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, provided support for all jump operations and air assets during the exercise. Agile Spirit 2021 is a joint, multinational exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)
