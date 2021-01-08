Agile Spirit: Airman and Soldiers training together

A U.S Air Force C-130J Super Hercules taxis during Agile Spirit 21 at Alekseevka Air Base, Georgia, August 1, 2021. The 37th Airlift Squadron, assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, provided support for all jump operations and air assets during the exercise. Agile Spirit enhances U.S., Georgian, allied and partner forces' lethality, interoperability and readiness in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

