U.S. Army personnel assigned to the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry regiment, 173rd infantry brigade combat team (airborne) jump from a U.S Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Vaziani Air Field, Georgia, August 1, 2021. The 37th Airlift Squadron, assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, provided support for all jump operations and air assets during the exercise. Soldiers and Airmen performed the jumps together in a realistic environment, increasing interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 11:47 Photo ID: 6763786 VIRIN: 210801-F-LO621-1273 Resolution: 2475x3712 Size: 585.56 KB Location: GE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Agile Spirit: Airman and Soldiers training together [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.