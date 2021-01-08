Agile Spirit: Airman and Soldiers training together

A Soldier from the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd infantry brigade combat team (airborne) prepares to jump from a U.S Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during Agile Spirit 21 at Vaziani Air Field, Georgia, August 1, 2021. The 37th Airlift Squadron, assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, provided support for Georgian and U.S. paratroopers to exercise their capabilities during the exercise. Agile Spirit 2021 is a joint, multinational exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

