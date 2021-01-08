Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Spirit: Airman and Soldiers training together

    Agile Spirit: Airman and Soldiers training together

    TBILISI, GEORGIA

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry regiment, 173rd infantry brigade combat team (airborne) waits to jump from a U.S Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during Agile Spirit 21 at Vaziani Air Field, Georgia, August 1, 2021. The 37th Airlift Squadron, assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, provided support for Georgian and U.S. paratroopers to exercise their capabilities during the exercise. Agile Spirit enhances U.S., Georgian, allied and partner forces' lethality, interoperability and readiness in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

    This work, Agile Spirit: Airman and Soldiers training together [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia
    Big Red One
    Partnerships
    Always Ready
    Agile Spirit
    Train To Win

