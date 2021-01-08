U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brayden Allen, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secures a harness during Agile Spirit 21 at Vaziani Air Field, Georgia, August 1, 2021. The 37th Airlift Squadron, assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, provided support for all joint jump operations during the exercise. Agile Spirit 2021 is a joint, multinational exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 11:47 Photo ID: 6763783 VIRIN: 210801-F-LO621-1143 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.97 MB Location: TBILISI, GE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Agile Spirit: Airman and Soldiers training together [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.